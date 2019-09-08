Home Business

RTI reveals 18 PSBs hit by 2,480 cases of fraud of Rs 32,000 crore in Q1

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) remained the biggest prey to frauds with 38 per cent share.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: A total of 2,480 cases of fraud involving a huge sum of Rs 31,898.63 crore rattled 18 public sector banks in the first quarter of this fiscal, an RTI query has revealed.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) remained the biggest prey to frauds with 38 per cent share, Neemuch-based activist Chandrashekhar Gaur told PTI on Sunday quoting an official of the RBI who furnished him replies to his RTI application.

As many as 1,197 cases of cheating involving Rs 12,012.77 crore were detected in SBI in the first quarter, according to the RTI reply. After SBI, Allahabad Bank faced the heat with 381 cheating cases involving Rs 2,855.46 crore. Punjab National Bank stood third in the list with 99 sham cases worth Rs 2,526.55 crore.

However, the information provided by the RBI does not give specific details of the nature of banking fraud and the losses suffered by banks or their customers. On losses suffered by PSU banks due to frauds, the RBI said it did not have figures available as to how much amount was lost by theses banks during the period under review.

A total of 75 cases of fraud involving Rs 2,297.05 crore were reported in Bank of Baroda in the first quarter, while 45 cases of fraud amounting to Rs 2,133.08 crore in Oriental Bank of Commerce, 69 cases worth Rs 2,035.81 crore in Canara Bank, 194 cases worth Rs 1,982.27 crore in Central Bank of India, 31 cases of fraud of Rs 1,196.19 crore in United Bank of India were witnessed.

Likewise, Corporation Bank detected Rs 960.80 crore worth fraud in 16 cases, Indian Overseas Bank Rs 934.67 crore in 46 cases, Syndicate Bank Rs 795.75 crore in 54 cases, Union Bank of India Rs 753.37 crore in 51 cases, Bank of India, Rs 517 crore in 42 cases and UCO Bank detected Rs 470.74 crore fraud in 34 cases.

Other banks, which fell victim to fraud included Bank of Maharashtra, Andhra Bank, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI PSB banks frauds PSB bank scams Q1 PSB banks fraud cases
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp