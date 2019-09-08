Home Business

Toyota expects prices of its diesel models to go up by 20 per cent after BS-VI upgrade

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Deputy MD N Raja said the industry has been facing tough times since the last few months with an increasing pressure of low customer sentiment.

Published: 08th September 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Toyota

Toyota logo (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) expects prices of its diesel models to go up by 15-20 per cent with BS-VI emission norms kicking in from April next year, a senior company official said.

The company, which is a joint venture between Japanese auto major Toyota and Kirloskar group, said that in order to bring back growth in the industry it was important to have permanent and long term structural solutions like reduction in GST rates for automobiles. "We expect a price rise of 15 to 20 per cent in our diesel vehicles with the transition (BS-IV to BS-VI)," TKM Deputy MD N Raja told PTI.

Besides, the adverse exchange rate is making the company contemplate an impending price increase which it has been holding as of now, he added. Majority of TKM's popular models like Innova and Fortuner are sold with diesel powertrains.

Based on the company's total vehicle sales from January to July 2019, the current diesel-petrol ratio stands at 82:18. However, considering only the passenger car segment, the petrol-diesel ratio is close to 50:50.

Raja said that amid the slowdown, manufacturers and dealers were doing their best to offer deals to encourage customer demand. "Discounts are offered by industry basis multiple factors like region-specific festivities, product life cycle, seasonality etc. However, these are just transient measures and what we need at this moment are permanent solutions," he added.

Raja said the industry has been facing tough times since the last few months with increasing pressure of low customer sentiment. "With sentiments muted, people are deferring their purchase of vehicles, exchange rate depreciation is not helping us. We seek long term structural changes like rationalisation of GST structure for a positive momentum in customer demand in the auto industry," he noted.

Automobile and component manufacturers have been seeking GST cut on automobiles to 18 per cent from 28 per cent to help the sector come out of a prolonged slump that has resulted in job losses. The next GST Council meeting will be held on September 20 in Goa.

TKM, however, expressed hope that the government's recent clarification on the future of owning BS-IV vehicles will help mitigate apprehensions of customers who were sceptical of buying such vehicles. The pre-buying of BS-IV vehicles, which will undergo a substantial price hike post-BS-VI transition, would help stimulate positive sales momentum in the industry, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Toyota Kirloskar Motors BS VI upgrade Toyota diesel cars Toyota price hike Toyota diesel cars price
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp