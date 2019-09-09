Home Business

Ahead of festivals, SBI lowers lending rates by 0.1 per cent for 5th time since April

With this lending rate reduction, the bank has lowered 40 bps so far this fiscal year in five successive rate cuts beginning April.

Published: 09th September 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India

Image for representation.

By PTI

MUMBAI: To cash in on the forthcoming festive seasons and to better utilise the excess liquidity, State Bank announced the fifth-rate cuts on Monday by another 10 basis points across tenors, effective Tuesday.

With this lending rate reduction, the bank has lowered 40 bps so far this fiscal year in five successive rate cuts beginning April.

The new rates are effective Tuesday, the nation's largest lender said in a statement. Accordingly, the one-year marginal cost-based lending rate--to which all its retail lending rates are linked, is down to 8.15 percent from 8.25 percent earlier- which is the lowest in the industry now.

The bank, which has linked almost all its loan and deposit products to the repo rate, has also slashed its retail term deposit rates by a higher 20-25 bps and bulk term deposit rates by 10-20 bps across tenors, effective Tuesday.

The lender attributed the falling interest rate scenario and surplus liquidity for realigning its loan and deposit pricing.

In April when it had slashed the first time by 5 bps, its one-year MCLR was at 8.55 per cent. Similar cuts were effected in May and July, while it went in for for a higher 15 bps reduction in August, yanking down the benchmark rate to 8.25 per cent. And with the latest cut, it's down to a multi-year low of 8.15 per cent--the lowest in the industry.

Its nearest rivals HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer 8.30 and 8.35 per cent respectively after their 10 bps reduction in the past two weeks.

However, it can be noted that lending rates are still much higher than the RBI's benchmark rate of 5.

40 percent-- which is at a nine-year low after in four successive moves, the central bank cut the repo rates by a cumulative 110 bps since February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India SBI Interest rates Lending rates
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp