Asset allocation remains the key

Ashok Kumar By

Express News Service

Whenever the equity markets turn extremely volatile with a downward bias as they are now, there is usually a flow of capital towards debt and gold as time-tested, more stable asset classes.

Unfortunately for investors, this time around, the debt segment of the Indian mutual fund industry has been witness to a credit crisis in the non-banking finance sector. Resultantly, some debt fund managers and their AMCs have ended up with egg on their face. Simply put, they have been caught out holding instruments that have either delayed interest and in certain cases, principal payments, resulting in a fall in their credit ratings.

The resultant outflows in this segment on account of rapid erosion of investor sentiment has far exceeded the quantum of stressed assets as a percentage of overall debt mutual fund assets. For the record, SEBI has reminded the trustees of all AMCs about Regulation 18 of the SEBI guidelines that defines the role of trustees. Now, whether it is the fund manager’s imprudence or the trustees’ laxity at fault, the damage has been done, and it will be a while before investor confidence in such debt mutual funds is restored.

It thus came as no surprise that the assets managed by Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) rose rapidly during the first few months of the current financial year. While gold as an asset class acts as a hedge against inflation, it also has an inverse correlation with a falling equity market. Add to that confusion about the state of the global and domestic economy, and the utility of gold as an effective hedge cannot be overstated.

Does this mean that one must now exit their equity holdings and shift money to gold and altogether avoid debt mutual funds? Well, equity as an asset class may not be delivering any significant returns now and is possibly even returning negative returns in certain cases, but staying in the game is a vital component as turnarounds are often swift and do not usually provide an opportunity for those that exited to make an optimal re-entry.

I for one would stick to my SIPs and STPs in equity, build my debt portfolio around safety and untainted AMCs, as debt is not where I seek to earn the incremental percentage return. Finally, gold would remain what it always has been, which is a hedge instrument in my portfolio.

It would continue to hold fort and score at a higher-than-usual rate while global issues like the US-China trade war and domestic issues like economic slowdown get addressed. But for the big hits and top scores, equity remains my asset class of choice and though I have now calibrated it to suit my life-cycle stage, I have no doubt about its ability to outscore other asset classes over longer time frames.

Ashok Kumar heads LKW-INDIA. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com