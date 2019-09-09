Home Business

For those with more-than-three-years outlook, this is the best time to invest

The market obviously is going through a difficult phase. Fair amount of FII selling, lower GDP. But market moves in cycles.

Published: 09th September 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By MC Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: THERE is a churn in the market, but all is not bad, says G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Asset Management Company, in an interview. Excerpts:

What is your outlook on markets at present?
The market obviously is going through a difficult phase. Fair amount of FII selling, lower GDP. But market moves in cycles. Currently, there is slowdown, which is quite visible. But, we are also seeing that valuation of companies across the board has become fair now. Six months ago, we were of the view that the market was trading at a premium. We go by the fair value premium. From this level, I think it is a good time to start investing in the market for anyone who can take three-plus-year outlook.  

How do you see the fair value, when the earnings expectations have been cut?
We build in the expected earnings growth into our fair value model. We have already factored in the subdued earnings growth of companies into our valuations, and the fair value is arrived at on the current, realistic growth rate we project. We have not built in any excessively optimistic growth rate in our model. We know the economy has been slowing down compared to the high growth rates of earlier times, and we don’t apply standard growth rate across companies. We project a different growth rate for each company.

What type of funds do you recommend?
If you have to choose one fund, we tell our investors to go for a multi-cap fund, primarily because a multi-cap fund gives the fund manager the maximum freedom and flexibility to choose between large, mid-cap and small-caps. Having invested in a multi-cap fund, you can keep that as a core holding and then build a portfolio around it. Right now, we feel that small-cap companies have become fairly valued and such companies in our universe look attractive. But, we won’t recommend investors to go aggressively into small- and mid-cap at this stage. Our call is primarily multi-cap equity itself, focused fund with a concentrated portfolio and then a small-cap fund.

What kind of portfolio churn has the market movement warranted?
We don’t churn our portfolios significantly. Our churn is low and that is a conscious strategy. We adopt a buy-and-hold strategy, not a buy-and-forget one. We constantly monitor the companies. The sole reasons why we really sell a company: either our fundamental basic investment rationale is affected, or based on the price we get a better choice in terms of risk and return. We don’t churn just because the market has fallen; the fair value approach holds good whether the market is in bull phase or bear phase.  

Don’t sectoral biases change with change in cycles?
Sectoral biases can change based on specific changes in individual sectors. Currently, we are overweight on IT; neutral on financials; underweight on PSU banks and overweight on corporate private sector banks.
 
How should a common investor approach debt funds, given the risk aversion after recent credit events?
One of the reasons why there is some disenchantment with debt funds is that many investors ended up buying them with the basic assumption that debt is safe and equity is risky. There is risk in debt too, and at times it can be more severe than in equity. Investors needed to really assess beforehand.
Overall, returns from the debt fund have been quite respectable except for some specific cases in last one year. Debt funds are better especially for a less-than-three-year horizon. You have short-term funds and dynamic bond funds for those with two-to-three year horizon. There are corporate funds because their portfolio is predominantly AAA-rated. I would say that for anyone with less than a three-year outlook, do not look at equities at all.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp