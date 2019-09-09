For those with more-than-three-years outlook, this is the best time to invest

MC Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: THERE is a churn in the market, but all is not bad, says G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Asset Management Company, in an interview. Excerpts:

What is your outlook on markets at present?

The market obviously is going through a difficult phase. Fair amount of FII selling, lower GDP. But market moves in cycles. Currently, there is slowdown, which is quite visible. But, we are also seeing that valuation of companies across the board has become fair now. Six months ago, we were of the view that the market was trading at a premium. We go by the fair value premium. From this level, I think it is a good time to start investing in the market for anyone who can take three-plus-year outlook.

How do you see the fair value, when the earnings expectations have been cut?

We build in the expected earnings growth into our fair value model. We have already factored in the subdued earnings growth of companies into our valuations, and the fair value is arrived at on the current, realistic growth rate we project. We have not built in any excessively optimistic growth rate in our model. We know the economy has been slowing down compared to the high growth rates of earlier times, and we don’t apply standard growth rate across companies. We project a different growth rate for each company.

What type of funds do you recommend?

If you have to choose one fund, we tell our investors to go for a multi-cap fund, primarily because a multi-cap fund gives the fund manager the maximum freedom and flexibility to choose between large, mid-cap and small-caps. Having invested in a multi-cap fund, you can keep that as a core holding and then build a portfolio around it. Right now, we feel that small-cap companies have become fairly valued and such companies in our universe look attractive. But, we won’t recommend investors to go aggressively into small- and mid-cap at this stage. Our call is primarily multi-cap equity itself, focused fund with a concentrated portfolio and then a small-cap fund.

What kind of portfolio churn has the market movement warranted?

We don’t churn our portfolios significantly. Our churn is low and that is a conscious strategy. We adopt a buy-and-hold strategy, not a buy-and-forget one. We constantly monitor the companies. The sole reasons why we really sell a company: either our fundamental basic investment rationale is affected, or based on the price we get a better choice in terms of risk and return. We don’t churn just because the market has fallen; the fair value approach holds good whether the market is in bull phase or bear phase.

Don’t sectoral biases change with change in cycles?

Sectoral biases can change based on specific changes in individual sectors. Currently, we are overweight on IT; neutral on financials; underweight on PSU banks and overweight on corporate private sector banks.



How should a common investor approach debt funds, given the risk aversion after recent credit events?

One of the reasons why there is some disenchantment with debt funds is that many investors ended up buying them with the basic assumption that debt is safe and equity is risky. There is risk in debt too, and at times it can be more severe than in equity. Investors needed to really assess beforehand.

Overall, returns from the debt fund have been quite respectable except for some specific cases in last one year. Debt funds are better especially for a less-than-three-year horizon. You have short-term funds and dynamic bond funds for those with two-to-three year horizon. There are corporate funds because their portfolio is predominantly AAA-rated. I would say that for anyone with less than a three-year outlook, do not look at equities at all.