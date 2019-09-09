Home Business

Frontizo sets up contact centre in Panchkula, to hire up to 1,000 people by March 2020

Published: 09th September 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 05:52 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Frontizo Business Services, a joint venture between the Patni Group and Amazon Asia Pacific, on Monday said it has set up a new contact centre in Panchkula that will employ up to 1,000 people.

"The centre opens with 50 customer services agents, which will increase to 350 employees by Diwali and then be ramped up to close to 1,000 employees by March 2020. The hiring would happen from the Hindi speaking regions around the centre. Close to 40 per cent of those hired would comprise of women," a statement said. Frontizo will service Amazon's customers in Hindi from the Panchkula site, it added.

"Our vision is to transform how India buys. We at Frontizo will look at every opportunity to address customer needs in a fast-changing environment. It is also a unique opportunity to help in the important area of job creation, and skill-building. This centre will set great new standards in customer service," Frontizo Business Services MD and CEO Vinod Kumar said.

In 2017, Amazon had formed a JV with the Ashok Patni Group -- Frontizo Business Services -- that would offer customer support services to the Indian consumers of the US-based e-tailing giant.

The JV had commenced its operations in Bengaluru and offers e-mail and other contact centre services for Amazon customers in English. It has about 170 resources in Bengaluru.

