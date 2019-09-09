Home Business

Government imposes countervailing duty on import of Chinese sweetener to protect domestic players

The Department of Revenue imposed the duty after it was recommended by the Commerce Ministry's investigation arm DGTR.

Published: 09th September 2019 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

export

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has imposed a countervailing duty on Saccharin, a kind of sweetener, from China for five years, a move to guard domestic players from cheap imports.

The Department of Revenue imposed the duty after it was recommended by the Commerce Ministry's investigation arm DGTR.

In its probe, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) concluded that Saccharin has been exported to India at subsidised value, which has resulted in subsidisation of the product.

Due to this, the domestic industry has suffered material injury. After considering these findings, "the designated authority, hereby imposes definitive countervailing duty" on the goods "originating in and exported" by China, an official notification said.

The product would attract 20 per cent duty, which would be imposed on the base of CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) value.

The CIF value is the actual value of the goods when they are exported. While the DGTR recommends duty, Finance Ministry takes the final call to impose the duty.

The purpose of imposition of the countervailing duty, in general, is to eliminate injury caused to the domestic industry by unfair trade practices of subsidisation so as to re-establish a situation of open and fair competition in the Indian market.

The imposition of a countervailing duty would not restrict imports from these countries and would not affect the availability of the products to the consumers.

In 2018-19, Saccharin import stood at USD 7.60 million (about Rs 54 crore). It was USD 3.94 million (about Rs 28 crore) during the April-July period of the current fiscal.

From China, the import of this product slightly dipped to USD 4 million (about Rs 28 crore) in 2018-19 from USD 4.17 million (about Rs 29 crore) in the previous fiscal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India China Chinese sweetener
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp