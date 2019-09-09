Retail borrowing set to be growth engine, but merger meant to spur large-scale lending

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The potential outcome of the mass bank mergers has several theories. But a cursory look at all the 10 contenders makes one believe that more than synergies, it’s the commonality of problems that prompted the spate of shotgun weddings.

Sample some of the sameness. Corporate loan growth remained flat or negative for all banks. So was deposits growth, with just one or two exceptions. All banks scurried to retail borrowers. And their farm loans are one step away from going broke, thanks to loan waivers.

If research reports are anything to go by, medium-term growth is likely to be different for all four anchor banks and will be driven by retail borrowers, not large-scale project financing. This beats the purpose of merging banks, which was supposed to spur credit growth, particularly large-scale lending.

“The merger marathon will benefit in theory, only in the long run. The move will do little to directly strengthen PSBs and revive credit growth in order to provide the intended stimulus as it doesn’t directly address core issues, which will take a long time to address,” said Aakash Dattani, analyst at HDFC Securities.

Worryingly, PSBs’ share in advances fell from 71 per cent in June 2017 to 66 per cent in June 2019. But there are no indicators by when (and how) the increasing reliance on retail and SMEs will cover the lost ground. “The asset quality of anchor banks like Indian Bank will suffer due to its merger with Allahabad Bank,” said Siddharth Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Similarly, deposit growth touched historic lows, and given the fierce competition from new-age banks, the needed run-rate is double digits, not the pedestrian 7-8% projected growth for anchor banks post-merger.

One of the root problems for PSBs, especially smaller ones, was their the lack of product differentiation. It appears all of them see potential in retail and SMEs, but without product innovation and service delivery, the mergers will yield little or no benefits.

As it is, market watchers are certain that SBI and Bank of Baroda, along with private lenders like Axis, ICICI and HDFC Bank are and will be in a stronger position for the next few years.

How and where the freshly merged entities fit and evolve depends largely on the bank boards, which are now empowered to do a lot more good. Bank of India and Central Bank of India were untouched ,and speculation of a mutual alliance later is already priced. If this happens, the four anchor banks will have another stronger competitor to battle with. As for synergies, mergers allow better absorption of talent, while costs can be saved on infrastructure. For instance, Canara and Syndicate Bank with presence in Karnataka and can extract better synergies together. On the other hand, management and transition issues, valuation multiples and swap ratios suggest negative outcome for shareholders of Union Bank and Indian Bank.Lastly, external investors’ exposure is in large PSBs, while government and LIC have higher share in weaker banks due to steady capital infusion. The merger outcome will be closely watched.