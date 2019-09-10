Home Business

Brickwork downgrades Reliance Capital's rating to BWR BB

The credit rating agency said action is primarily due to revision in timelines for divestments and deterioration in the standalone financial performance of the company due to impairment of assets.

Published: 10th September 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE

For representational purposes.

By ANI

MUMBAI: Brickwork has downgraded Reliance Capital's rating to BWR BB with negative implications for its long-term debt programme, market-linked debentures and subordinated debt.

Brickwork said the action is primarily due to revision in timelines for divestments and deterioration in the standalone financial performance of the company due to impairment of assets.

"The company has been working diligently to ensure timely debt repayments," said Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital in a statement late on Monday after market closing hours.

"As publicly informed, the company is in the process of monetising its entire stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNLAM) for Rs 6,000 crore. The company has already realised Rs 1,450 crore through an offer for sale by selling 10.75 per cent shareholding in RNLAM."

The company has also announced its plans to monetise 49 per cent stake in Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd which is presently 100 per cent owned.

The draft red herring prospectus (DHRP) has recently been filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company's asset monetisation plan is on track.

"The company expects to realise proceeds of over Rs 10,000 crore and sharply cut its overall debt by more than 50 per cent within the current financial year," said Reliance Capital in the statement adding that Brickwork did not fully factor in the impact of its massive debt reduction and value unlocking plan.

Reliance Capital, a part of the Reliance Group, is one of India's leading private sector financial services companies with interests in asset management and mutual funds; life, health and general insurance; commercial and home finance; stockbroking; wealth management services; distribution of financial products; asset reconstruction; proprietary investments and other activities in financial services.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Capital Reliance Capital rating
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp