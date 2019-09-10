Home Business

Fraud-hit CG Power CEO KN Neelkant resigns from subsidiaries

Sources said investors and lenders want clean-up of the company and so, they forced founder Gautam Thapar out.

Published: 10th September 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

CG Power CEO KN Neelkant

CG Power CEO KN Neelkant

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fraud-hit CG Power Chief Executive Officer KN Neelkant has quit from all the subsidiaries of the company as investors mount pressure for his ouster for the alleged irregularities happening under his watch, sources privy to the development said.

Neelkant confirmed resigning from the subsidiaries but said he believed that investors and lenders would not want him to step down from CG Power in the "best interest" of the company. Late last month, the board of CG Power & Industrial Solutions removed its founder Gautam Thapar as chairman following an investigation unearthing a multi-crore financial fraud in the company.

Sources said investors and lenders want clean-up of the company and hence, they forced Thapar out. "They want completely new management to run CG Power, for which they believe Neelkant to go," sources said. The company's board had on May 10 sent Neelkant on leave pending an investigation into some "suspect, unauthorised and undisclosed" transaction.

The investigation found that some assets were provided as collateral and the money from the loans siphoned off by "identified company personnel, both current and past, including certain non-executive directors".

The money was siphoned off through some of the subsidiaries of the company, from which Neelkant has resigned, they said.

Reached for comments, Neelkant said, "Based on analyst calls, the key investors are rather concerned about the operations which have been growing profitably and significantly faster than the market in the last few years, since my assuming the position of MD and CEO of CG Power."

"On the contrary (to investors seeking my ouster), there has in fact been inquiries on, as to when would I be back into the operations. Thus, the same leads me to believe that the investors and lenders in the best interest of the company would not be keen to have me to step down," he said.

He said the operations committee of the company, of which he was part, had set up an independent investigation around March-April 2019. "Thereafter in a board meeting held on May 10, 2019, the board suggested that since there was an ongoing investigation, it would be fair and equitable that till such time it is concluded, I, being the MD and CEO, recuse myself from the operations and management of the company for the said period. This suggestion was duly accepted by me to support the idea of fair investigation in the best interest of the company," he said.

And, since the subsidiary companies are part of operations, "it was but prudent that in view of the same, I resign from all CG subsidiary boards as well," he said adding that he had "stepped down from all subsidiaries and joint ventures for the same reason".

He said the second phase of investigation or forensic audit has commenced and, hence, he continues to recuse himself "as before till the time the same is concluded for the same purpose." "Besides, as regards the findings on the transactions in the report, I can only provide a comment limited to myself and that as is the fact which is also reflected in the said report, neither have I been named as a person involved nor as a person being a beneficiary of any of the alleged transactions," he said.

Neelkant had abstained from voting on the resolution to remove Thapar as the company's chairman. The resolution was carried by a majority vote of the members of the board, the company had said on August 29.

Sources said the board has not yet named a replacement for Thapar as they want a complete clean slate. After his removal, Thapar had stated that "no promoter or promoter entity has derived any undue benefit. There is simply no fraud."

He reportedly has sent a legal notice to the company board. "In the interests of all stakeholders, including banks and financial institutions, I must say that no funds lent by banks nor any funds of CG have been misappropriated. The money has been applied with due board approval. All inter-corporate transactions have been fully authorised by the board," he had said.

The company had, in a regulatory filing last month, stated that an investigation instituted by its board had found major governance and financial lapses, including that some liabilities and advances to related and unrelated parties had been understated.

While the regulatory filing had not named anyone involved in the scam, the sources said the investigation had found strong links to the current management. The company now plans to conduct a detailed forensic investigation to establish wrongdoing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CG Power KN Neelkant CG Power fraud Crompton Greaves
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp