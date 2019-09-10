Home Business

Gold price forecast may drive ETF, reported record inflows in August

Gold ETFs reported a net inflow of Rs 145.29 crore last month, the highest inflow into gold-backed funds since December 2012, according to the AMFI.

Published: 10th September 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

Gold, Akshaya tritiya, jewellery

Image for representational purpose. (File photo |EPS)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Analyst reports predict gold prices will continue to rise with Citigroup predicting it may rise by 25 per cent to hit $ 2000 an ounce in one to two years.

This may well feed into a frenzy of Gold ETF buying reported by AMFI in its figures for the month gone by.

Gold ETFs reported a net inflow of Rs 145.29 crore last month, the highest inflow into gold-backed funds since December 2012, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Gold prices may rally to a record above $2,000 an ounce in the next two years, according to Citigroup Inc..

“We expect spot gold prices to trade stronger for longer, possibly breaching $2,000 an ounce and posting new cyclical highs at some point in the next year or two,” the Citigroup said in a note. Gold sold for Rs 39,530 for 10 grams yesterday in India. In the US it ruled at $ 1494.99 an ounce.

“For now, the U.S. consumer and potential growth story is holding up,” Citi said in its note.

However, “we remain more concerned about market signals -- three-month to 10-year yield curve inversion -- and leading indicators that are weakening at the fastest pace since the Great Recession.”

“We are witnessing a trend where investors are rushing to buy gold as fears of a worldwide recession take hold. People are reading the news on the slowdown in India and China as well as watching the volatility in the stock markets and are moving into their safe haven of gold,” said Vikram Sahney, a commodity trader. “However on the commodity market at least with gold touching Rs 40,000 for 10 grams in August, people are moving towards platinum and silver,” he added.

Nevertheless, the rush to buy gold ETFs may continue though at a slower pace, predicted Amit Banerjee, an independent merchant banker specializing in East Asian Funds.

BNP Paribas has already raised its gold-price forecast amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut US interest rates four times by mid-2020.

“Negative interest rates being offered in western countries are upsetting financial modeling. People can now actually be paid to take a loan with negative interest rates ruling in some countries. This implies that there could be currency depreciation in many places. All this means investors will keep looking at safe havens like gold,” said Banerjee.

Goldman Sachs has however predicted a more modest rise in gold prices, stating it could rise to $1,600 per ounce.

“If growth worries persist, possibly due to a trade war escalation, gold could go even higher, driven by a larger ETF gold allocation from portfolio managers who still continue to under-own gold,” Goldman analysts said in a note last month.

“Gold ETFs have recently built momentum almost as strong as in 2016, and we believe that can be maintained in the short-term.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold price Association of Mutual Funds in India Gold ETF
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp