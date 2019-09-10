Home Business

Private Equity/Venture Capital investments deal tally touches USD 36.7 billion in January-August

This data comes at a time when the economic growth has plunged to a six-year low, at 5 per cent for the June quarter, leading to many concerns about the overall potential as well.

Published: 10th September 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With transactions of over USD 4.4 billion, August 2019 witnessed a 39 per cent jump in venture investing over the year-ago, but there was a 47 per cent slide as compared to July 2019, a report said on Tuesday.

Investments in January-August 2019 period have also reached a new high of USD 36.7 billion, surpassing the USD 36.5 billion witnessed in the whole of 2018, the report by the consultancy firm EY and IVCA, said.

"Given the deal momentum in various sectors, by the end of 2019, the total Indian private equity or venture capital investment could potentially be in the range of USD 48 billion to USD 50 billion," EY's national leader for private equity services Vivek Soni said.

This data comes at a time when the economic growth has plunged to a six-year low, at 5 per cent for the June quarter, leading to many concerns about the overall potential as well. "While domestic factors like growth slowdown, tight liquidity, market sentiment and currency depreciation add to the prevailing uncertainty, seasoned PE investors are expected to forge ahead strongly," the report said.

It said infrastructure and real estate investments accounted for 35 per cent of the overall USD 4.4 billion in investments by private equity or venture capital, which is up from the 23 per cent level in the year-ago period. It also said, "The infra sector is getting an interest from the global buyout, pension and sovereign funds and this trend is expected to remain strong in the near-term."

With Government as well as the private sector looking to monetise assets, there will be much more quality yield- generating assets to exchange hands, either directly or through InvIT structures, the report said. It also added that the financial services trailed infra and realty, with USD 374 million of deals during the month

Growth deals recorded the highest value of investments in August 2019 at USD 1.6 billion across 20 deals, compared to 14 deals worth USD 1.8 billion in August 2018 followed by start-up investments worth USD 1.4 billion across 50 deals as compared to USD 182 million across 32 deals in August 2018.

Buyouts at USD 1.1 billion across six deals in August were lower than the USD 1.7 billion across five deals in August 2018, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Venture Capital investments Private Equity investments Venture Capital investments deal
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp