Get ready for Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale set to kick off from September 29

To make shopping easier and more accessible for consumers, Flipkart has partnered with Axis and ICICI Banks to design special offers for cardholders.

By IANS

BENGALURU: E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced that the company would kick off a six-day journey this year with 'the Big Billion Days' sale from September 29 to October 4.

There will be 4-hour early access for Flipkart Plus consumers. To make shopping easier and more accessible for consumers, Flipkart has partnered with Axis and ICICI Banks to design special offers for cardholders.

"This year, more than ever, we are partnering with brands, MSMEs, sellers, and artisans to deliver the unparalleled selection and user experience to our consumers. The Big Billion Days is a time for the whole country to come together and celebrate, without worrying about budgets or constraints.

ALSO READ: Amazon, Flipkart kick-off festival time grocery war

"At Flipkart, we have worked hard over the past year to prepare for The Big Billion Days and we look forward to collaborating with the whole ecosystem to deliver the best festive season yet," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.0

Over the last few months, Flipkart has claimed to scale up its supply chain considerably, both in first, and last-mile delivery, largely in underpenetrated parts of the country to cater to the needs of both consumers and sellers.

The company has more than doubled the number of pin codes where it offers pick-up capabilities to sellers and has added around 30,000 kirana stores to its network to handhold consumers through their online purchase journey.

