ONGC to invest Rs 13,000 crore in Assam to drill over 220 wells

The company said that it has signed an MoU with the Assam government for boosting its exploration and production activities in the state.

ONGC

NEW DELHI: The State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday has announced that it will invest over Rs 13,000 crore in Assam over the next five years.

The oil and gas company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam government for boosting its exploration and production activities in the state. The company will make investment for drilling more than 220 oil and gas wells across the state, it said.

“ONGC is giving impetus to its activities in alignment with the Prime Minister’s call to cut import 10 per cent by 2022 and Northeast Hydrocarbon Vision 2030,” the statement added.
ONGC, in a new vision document for 2040, has set a target to double oil and gas output from its domestic and overseas fields and expand its refining capacity threefold, apart from diversification into renewables. India’s top oil and gas producer plans to invest $15-16 billion to achieve this target.
As per the company’s annual report, the ONGC Board recently approved the business roadmap for the company and its other group entities.

The firm produced 24.23 million tonnes of crude oil in the financial year 2018-19 and 25.81 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas from its domestic fields. Another 10.1 million tonnes of oil and 4.736 bcm of gas were produced from its overseas assets.

In May, ONGC had received the green nod to drill six development wells in Assam at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore.

