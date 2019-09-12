Home Business

Comfortably placed on the funding front: Ankit Jain

When in 2013, Ankit Jain came up with the idea for MyOperator, his intent was to help small businesses use its cloud-based call management solution to respond and manage business or customer queries.

Published: 12th September 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Ankit Jain

Ankit Jain

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

When in 2013, Ankit Jain came up with the idea for MyOperator, his intent was to help small businesses use its cloud-based call management solution to respond and manage business or customer queries. According to Jain, the service is meant for those who cannot afford to have a dedicated call centre. From an initial funding of just Rs 12 lakh from Jain’s own pockets to a company with around 6,000 clients including names like Flipkart, Uber and the Prime Minister’s Office. Excerpts: 

From just 600 customers to 6,000, this model has worked very well for you. What next?
When we started, our focus was on efficiency and affordability. Our service starts for as cheap as `1,500, which is very affordable for start-ups. There is still a large market which is completely untapped. We are focusing on the Tier II and Tier III cities and are also exploring rolling out AI-based services in the future. There are many areas like disaster management where this technology can help.

You have also worked for the Prime Minister’s Office...
Yes! That was a good experience. Our cloud telephony service was used to record issues or questions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address during the Mann Ki Baat programme. In fact, the Aam Aadmi Party has also used our services. I am personally interested in using the service during natural disasters. 

You have been exploring new geographies to expand into. Can you tell us where you plan to expand?
We are looking at locations in  South Asian countries, Middle East and Latin America. Negotiations are already underway.

Are you now looking for more funding?
Honestly, we are in a comfortable position for the time being. We have enough to fund our operations and expansion both.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MyOperator Ankit Jain
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp