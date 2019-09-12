Home Business

Flipkart gets Rs 1,616 cr festive season infusion 

Flipkart has already announced that it is getting ready to kick off this year’s Big Billion Days sale from September 29 to October 2.

Published: 12th September 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

Flipkart (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

E-commerce major Flipkart has received around Rs 1,600 crore from its Singapore-based parent company Flipkart Private Ltd., in the run-up to this year’s festive season. According to documents filed with Registrar of Companies (RoC), this is the Walmart-owned e-commerce major’s first infusion of funds in the current financial year. 

Flipkart India has allotted 4,64,403 equity shares to its Singapore parent entity at Rs 34,800 per share that includes a premium of Rs 34,799 on each share. Previously, in January, the wholesale unit had received Rs 1,431 crore from the parent firm.

The funding comes just ahead of a crucial festive season for India’s e-commerce operators. Flipkart has already announced that it is getting ready to kick off this year’s Big Billion Days sale from September 29 to October 2, while its rival Amazon has also announced that the Great Indian Festival sale will be started soon, though it hasn’t announced the dates yet.

Flipkart has been strengthening its network across India over the past few quarters, especially in the rural and semi-urban markets. The company has rolled out a Hindi language interface to increase reach in tier-II and tier-III cities, and has onboarded nearly 27,000 ‘kirana’ shops across 700 cities. For FY18, it posted a 39 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 21,658 crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart Walmart Flipkart Big Billion day
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp