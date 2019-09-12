Home Business

Gujarat retains top slot on logistics performance index: Commerce Ministry

While Punjab and Andhra Pradesh atood at the second and third spot, Himachal Pradesh stood last on the chart.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Logistics, Shipping, Port

Representational Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gujarat has retained the top slot on the logistics index chart, an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth, says a government report.

Gujarat occupied the first spot among 22 states, followed by Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh stood last on the chart. Bihar ranked at 20th position.

According to the report by the Commerce Ministry - LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) 2019, prepared with the help of consultancy firm Deloitte, the findings would help in identifying the problem areas in the sector and prepare policy responses to deal with them.

The index aims at enhancing the focus on improving logistics performance across states which is essential for improving the country's trade and reducing transactions cost. The index was based on the analysis of perception with regard to nine parameters, including infrastructure, quality of logistics, services, timeliness of cargo delivery, regulatory process and safety of cargo.

Among the union territories, Chandigarh occupied the top position followed by Delhi and Puducherry. Chandigarh has replaced Daman and Diu in the latest logistics performance index. As regards the hilly states, Tripura retained the top spot. It was followed by Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Logistics Ease Across Different States Commerce Ministry National logistics index chart
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp