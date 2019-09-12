Home Business

Larsen & Toubro wins up to Rs 2,500 crore contract in Maharashtra, Odisha

An EPC order has been bagged for the Gunjawani project piped distribution network, including the Narayanpur Lift Irrigation Scheme from Maharashtra.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has procured 'significant' orders in Maharashtra and Odisha. According to the company's project classification, the total value of the 'significant' contract falls in the range of Rs 1000-2500 crore.

"The water & effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured orders from prestigious clients from two states in India," the company said in a statement.

It said an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) order has been bagged for the Gunjawani project piped distribution network, including the Narayanpur Lift Irrigation Scheme from Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation-WRD, Pune.

The scope includes survey, investigation, design, procurement and construction, it said and added the business has also been mandated to prepare all the relevant documents to form a water user association for the command area, to build the capacity of farmers to attain the maximum crop yield, by conducting farmers' awareness training programmes for the effective functioning of the scheme.

The project envisages to irrigate 21,392 hectares of culturable command area (CCA) in Taluka Velhe, Bhor and Purandar of the Pune district, by drawing water from the Gunjawani Dam.

The company said another EPC order has been secured from the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department in Odisha to execute two individual rural-piped water supply projects in the Jharsuguda district.

It said the scope of work includes design and construction of two intake structures, two water treatment plants, 1,745 km of transmission and distribution lines, 58 overhead service reservoirs, nine booster pumping stations and associated electromechanical and instrumentation works.

The projects will cater drinking water to 273 villages in the Jharsuguda district. Besides, the company also got an order from Tamil Nadu for construction of a 30.53 million-litres-a-day sewage treatment plant on the EPC basis. Additionally, the business has also received add-on orders for some of its existing projects across various states.

