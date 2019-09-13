Biocon signs pact to sell three drugs in China

Bismah Malik By

BENGALURU: Bengaluru -based biopharma firm Biocon has inked a pact with China Medical System Holdings Ltd (CMS) to sell its three generic drug formulations.

With the development, Biocon, one of the leading global players in biopharma industry has entered China which is the world’s second largest pharmaceutical market.

According to the agreement, Biocon will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of products, whereas CMS would carry out the registration and commercialization of the products in China.

The pact has been signed for a period of 10 years and could be extended by two years on a product basis subject to the agreement for both the parties.

“We are excited to partner with CMS, which is a leading Chinese pharma firm in the Greater China region. This collaboration will allow us to take our US approved Generic Formulations to patients in China...” said Arun Chandavarkar, CEO and joint managing director, Biocon.