Deleveraging assets to ensure liquidity position of the company: Coffee Day Enterprises

Earlier, this week, ICRA had downgraded CDEL long-term rating 'D' with negative outlook from 'BB+' (Negative) based on Rs 315 crore term loans.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL), whose long-term rating has been recently downgraded to 'D' by credit rating agency ICRA, is "deleveraging its assets" for debt reduction and to ensure liquidity position for the company.

Earlier, this week, ICRA had downgraded CDEL long-term rating 'D' with negative outlook from 'BB+' (Negative) based on Rs 315 crore term loans. "The rating action follows the delay in debt servicing by CDEL's flagship subsidiary - Coffee Day Global Limited and Sical group of companies," said CDEL in a regulatory filing. "The Company is in the process of deleveraging its assets to ensure liquidity position for the company," it added.

Sical Logistics on Thursday said it has an external debt of Rs 1,488 crore, secured by the personal guarantees of late Coffee Day Group promoter VG Siddhartha.

The Coffee Day Group company, which runs port terminals and container freight stations, was working on "strategic alternatives" to deleverage the company. Siddhartha's body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on July 31, a day after he went missing.

Since Siddhartha's death, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has been trying to divest its assets to pare debt. Recently, CDEL's board of directors approved the sale of its Global Village Technology Park in Bengaluru to Blackstone for up to Rs 3,000 crore.

