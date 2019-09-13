Home Business

Directorate General of Shipping seeks government nod for setting up maritime fund

The projects include port modernisation, connectivity enhancement, port-linked industrialisation and coastal communication development.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tehran blames the US for arranging to have its ship seized in the wake of sanctions imposed against Iran with the aim of halting all its oil exports.

Image of an oil tanker used for representational purposes. ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) is mulling to set up a dedicated 'maritime fund' to enable the small and mid-size entrepreneurs in the sector to access domestic and foreign funds at cheaper rates.

"We have received a proposal for maritime fund from the EXIM Bank and we are studying the intricacies involved in it. We would soon send this proposal to the shipping ministry for its consideration," director general of shipping Amitabh Kumar told PTI.

The purpose of proposed fund is aimed at raising the long-term funds in domestic and international markets and create an equity corpus, which can be leveraged and in lending to these players at competitive rates, Kumar said. Along with this, the DGS is also seeking allowance of up to 49 per cent investment by foreign investors including non-resident Indians in Indian flag ships.

At present, only Indians or firms registered under Indian law can register their ships. "Even though 100 per cent FDI is allowed in the shipping industry, players with large balance sheets can access international funds through the external commercial borrowings (ECB) route. Also, they can get access to funds from banks, which smaller players cannot, given the reluctance of the banking sector to provide finance to them," Kumar said.

He further said if the foreigners are allowed to partly own Indian flagship vessels, a lot of foreign investment will flow into the sector making it more competitive in the global market. "As per the statistics, the number of Indian flag ships registered as well as the seafarers have increased. However, when we compare the share of Indian ships in our exim trade, it has gradually come down from 40 per cent in 1980s to 7-7.5 per cent today. Also, the share of Indian flag ships in the coastal shipping has been a meager 10 per cent," he said.

Kumar noted that the government's ambitious plan for the shipping and maritime sector will be successful if the small and medium entrepreneurs are encouraged. The ministry of shipping has embarked on an ambitious port-led development project touted Sagarmala Programme, which includes 577 projects entailing an investment of Rs 8.57 trillion.

The projects include port modernisation, connectivity enhancement, port-linked industrialisation and coastal communication development.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Directorate General of Shipping Indian maritime fund EXIM Bank Maritime entrepreneurs fund
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp