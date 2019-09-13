Fortuner marks 10 years in India with new ‘Celebratory Edition’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced the launch of the New Fortuner TRD ‘Celebratory Edition’ to mark the 10 years journey of its Fortuner in India. Toyota Fortuner is one of the most successful sports utility vehicles (SUV) in the country. Available in diesel variant automatic transmission in pearl white with attitude black dual tone exterior, the SUV is priced at Rs 33.85 lakh.

“Fortuner has been dominating the SUV segment since its launch way back in 2009 and today it is heartening to see this flagship model completing a glorious decade of undisputed leadership, emerging as the ‘SUV of choice’ for Indians across the country,” said N Raja, deputy managing director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

A market leader, the Fortuner has sold close to 1,60,000 units since its launch, conquering about 60 per cent share in the segment. The vehicle faces significant competition only from Ford Endeavour in the Indian premium SUV market.

“Owing to an increase in the average per capita income, this segment has grown over the years. And among Toyota’s offerings, the Fortuner has enjoyed unwavering loyalty from customers who appreciate its exemplary driving experience in all terrains, unique sense of power, style, imposing road presence and adventure, coupled with the low cost of ownership and high resale value,” Raja said.

The new Fortuner’s exterior features now include dusk-sensing Bi-Beam LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED rear combination lamps, LED front fog lamp, illuminated entry system with puddle lamps in ORVMs and chrome-plated door handles and window beltline.

It is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor that outputs a maximum power of 174 hp and a peak torque of 450 Nm. Safety features offered in the Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition are the vehicle stability control, seven airbags, brake assist, ABS with EBD, emergency brake signal, Hill Start Assist Control, among others.