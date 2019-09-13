Home Business

Norms for forex credit to exporters soon: Government

Union Minister for Railways and Commerce Industry Piyush Goyal addressing at the Board of Trade Meeting in New Delhi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government would soon come out with guidelines on extending foreign exchange credit to exporters at affordable rates and would enhanced insurance cover up to 90 per cent instead of the present 60 per cent.

“We are concerned that it (export credit) has fallen, and will come up with the contours of a vibrant programme (to address the issue) soon, which will particularly support micro, small and medium enterprises,” Goyal said here on Thursday, while addressing a meeting of the Board of Trade.

The US-China trade dispute has provided a window of opportunity for Indian manufacturers for taking up exports to the US or China where the higher tariffs have been imposed on imports from the other country, he added.

“We have a trade surplus of $17 billion with the US while we have a trade deficit of $53 billion with China,” Goyal said adding that India needs to work on its strengths by exploring market access for agriculture and pharma products in various regions.

The minister also said the government is considering other measures like multi-modal transportation of goods bill and national logistics policy, which will further ease foreign trade. “We have finalised the Multi-Modal Transportation of Goods Bill 2019 and soon we will take that up with the Cabinet. It will help in faster movement of consignments for exports, imports and domestic trade,” he told reporters. 

Multi-modal transportation includes a combination of more than one mode of movement, such as rail, road or sea, for end-to-end delivery of goods. The government is also working on the new foreign trade policy, which will provide guidelines and incentives for increasing exports for the next five financial years 2020-25. 

The ministry is giving final touches to the new policy as the validity for the old one and will end on March 31 2020. The new policy could be announced by October, said officials. The ministry’s arm Directorate General of Foreign Trade is formulating the policy. Export credit disbursement has declined by 23 per cent in 2018-19 to `9.57 lakh crore from `12.39 lakh crore in 2017-18.

Programme details 

The programme, more importantly, will make foreign exchange credit available to exporters at very competitive rates, which were likely to be in the sub-four per cent category

