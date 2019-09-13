Home Business

Ratings downgrade pulls down SREI Infra stock price on BSE

SIFL shares fell on Thursday after the news of ratings downgrade to close 7 per cent lower at Rs 12.23 a share on the BSE.

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) shares fell on Thursday after the news of ratings downgrade to close 7 per cent lower at Rs 12.23 a share on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The company on Wednesday in a regulatory filing had informed shareholders of ratings downgrade by Brickwork Ratings on Rs 5,327 crore of non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instrument and commercial paper programme.

Brickwork had downgraded long-term secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 2,800.66 crore and unsecured NCDs worth Rs 1,426.41 crore to ‘BWR A+/Negative’ from ‘BWR AA/Negative’. While the short-term CP of Rs 1,000 crore saw ratings move down to ‘BWR A1’ from ‘BWR A1+’, `100 crore perpetual bonds were downgraded to ‘BWR BBB+/Negative’ from BWR A+/Negative’.

“The rating of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) has been downgraded considering the decreasing asset base, weak asset quality due to weak credit profile of the portfolio, significant decrease in profitability in Q1 FY20 due to increasing interest cost and higher provisions, declining capital adequacy ratio, continued high gearing against an expectation of significant reduction in gearing through capital infusion and liquidity stress faced by NBFC sector affecting the borrowing capacity of the company,” Brickwork said, adding the outlook continues to be negative considering the risk of further weakening of asset quality, and the ability of the company to borrow for continued growth while maintaining its cost of funds and profit margins. “The ability to reduce its gearing is also a key monitorable,” it said.  

The point of comfort the credit rating agency said comes from the experience of the promoter group in the infrastructure and equipment financing business, and the market position, brand name and adequate liquidity profile. 

