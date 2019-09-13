Home Business

RBI likely to go for further policy easing in October 4 meet

According to official data, retail inflation inched up marginally to 3.21 per cent in August from 3.15 per cent in July, mainly due to costlier food items.

Published: 13th September 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India is expected to go for a further rate cut in the next month's monetary policy review as inflation is expected to pan out in line with the central bank's projection, experts say.

According to global as well as domestic brokerages, moderating inflation and a negative output gap are likely to open the door for an accommodative monetary policy. According to official data, retail inflation inched up marginally to 3.21 per cent in August from 3.15 per cent in July, mainly due to costlier food items.

India's industrial production growth slowed to 4.3 per cent in July, dragged mainly by manufacturing sector's poor show. "Contained inflation and a larger negative output gap set the stage for policy easing in October. We expect 40 basis points (cut) cumulatively in Q4," Japanese financial services major Nomura said in a research note.

It further said the RBI's FY'20 GDP growth projection of 6.9 per cent "appears too optimistic" and is widely expected to be downgraded at the October 4 policy meeting.

According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the RBI rate cuts are necessary to bring real lending rates down to incentivise investment. "We believe there is a rising case for a 50 basis points RBI rate cut, on October 4, with August inflation coming in at a lower-than-expected 3.2 per cent," BofAML said in a research note.

ALSO READ| RBI reduces risk weight for consumer credit

Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities in a report said CPI inflation is likely to remain benign in the near term given the weak growth impulses. "We expect the MPC to cut the repo rate by up to 75 basis points through the rest of FY2020 - including a cut of around 40 basis points in the October policy - with focus remaining on transmission," it noted.

The RBI, which mainly factors in CPI for arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been mandated by the government to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent, with deviation of 2 per cent on either side. The central bank, which has already reduced the key policy rate four times in the current calendar year, is scheduled to announce its next bi-monthly monetary policy on October 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI October meeting RBI policy easing
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp