Home Business

World Bank to sanction Rs 3,000 crore for food parks: MoS Food Processing Rameswar Teli​

Teli said that minor formalities remain to be completed on this front before the first disbursement of the sanctioned amount is released.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Food Processing Rameswar Teli​

MoS Food Processing Rameswar Teli​ (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

 

NEW DELHI: The World Bank will provide Rs 3,000 crore funds to finance mini and mega food parks across the country, particularly in Northeast, and help boost farmers' income, Union Minister Rameswar Teli said on Friday.

Minor formalities remain to be completed on this front before the first disbursement of the sanctioned amount is released, the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries said.

He made the remarks while addressing 15th Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce- North India Council (IACC- NIC) here. "The World Bank has agreed to sanction Rs 3,000 crore for the Ministry of Food Processing to enable it finance mini and mega food parks across the country," Teli was quoted as saying at the event.

The minister, in a statement issued by IACC-NIC, urged India Inc to come forward and take advantage of the policies of the government to set up food processing units in the country in which the element of subsidies go to an extent of 75 per cent.

The government is trying its best to double the income of farmers and is laying lot of focus on mega and mini food parks so that processing of grains produced by farmers is done optimally and ultimately farmers gain with such policy decisions, he said. "In fact, efforts are being put in to sanction food parks and mini food parks within 10 acres of land ceiling since huge landscapes are not available in every state," Teli added.

The minister also said the budget allocation for food processing ministry should be raised to Rs 3,000 crore a year from the current level of Rs 1,400 crore in order to boost the sector.

Yes Bank Senior President (Global Head Food and Agri Strategic Advisory and Research) Nitin Puri, Frick India Managing Director Jagmohan Singh as well as US Embassy official Mark Wallace were present at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Bank India food parks India food park funds 15th Indo US Economic Summit Rameswar Teli
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp