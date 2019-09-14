Home Business

'How would Ola, Uber cause truck sales to plummet': Yashwant Sinha attacks Sitharaman

Sinha also raised a question about Sitharaman's announcement to organize a mega-shopping festival in India on the lines of Dubai Shopping Festival to boost exports.

Published: 14th September 2019 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday questioned Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's claim that rise of Ola and Uber affected the automobile sector, asking why the sales of trucks should also decline.

Those in power were making "weird" statements, the former finance minister said, talking to reporters here.

"People in the government are making weird statements. These statements will not lead to the betterment of the economy. But they will definitely affect the government's image," he said.

On Sitharaman's statement about decline in the automobile sector, where she spoke about people using app-based cab services instead of buying car as one of the causes, Sinha asked, "If companies like Ola and Uber caused a drop in passenger vehicle sales, then why there is a slowdown in sales of two-wheelers and trucks?"

"Bihar's finance minister (Sushil Modi) said there is a recession due to Sawan-Bhado (the rainy season). A Union minister (Piyush Goyal) is talking about Einstein's law of gravity," the former BJP leader said.

ALSO READ | Congress accuses FM Sitharaman of being 'clueless' in dealing with economic slowdown

Sinha also raised a question about Sitharaman's announcement to organize a mega-shopping festival in India on the lines of Dubai Shopping Festival to boost exports.

"The economies of UAE (United Arab Emirates) and India are different. India's economy will progress only when farmers in areas like Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh progress," he said.

"We should have grown at a rate of at least eight per cent. But in the first quarter of the financial year, the GDP growth has come down to five per cent," he said.

ALSO READ | Dr Manmohan Singh's five steps to economic salvation: Should India take them?

The missing three per cent growth meant a loss of Rs 6 lakh crore in just one quarter, he claimed.

Asked about the government's plan to merge certain public sector banks, he said, "I am not opposed to the merger. But it will not reduce their non-performing assets automatically."

The process may, in fact, harm the banks as their officials will get tied up in completing merger formalities instead of focusing on actual banking, Sinha said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yashwant Sinha BJP Ola Uber Nirmala Sitharaman India Economy India Economy Slowdown
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp