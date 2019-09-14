Home Business

Indian pharma exports may touch $22 billion

India currently imports active pharmaceutical ingredients and other chemicals worth $2.5 billion from China, and exports drugs worth $230 million.

Published: 14th September 2019 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Medicine

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India’s pharma exports will likely touch $22 billion this fiscal, up from last year’s $19.14 billion, according to Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil).

Exports grew by 13 per cent at $6.72 billion in the first four months of the fiscal and in July alone, growth stood at a robust 21.7 per cent. “Going at this pace, the year may end with a higher export at about $21-22 billion during FY20,” said R Uday Bhaskar, DG, Pharmexcil.

Speaking to media in Hyderabad on Friday, Bhaskar said there was growth despite the economy being on a slippery slope, while policy actions by the Chinese government aligned favourably for Indian exporters besides the price stabilization in the US market.

According to him, India currently imports active pharmaceutical ingredients and other chemicals worth $2.5 billion from China, and exports drugs worth $230 million. During the first quarter, exports to China and Japan shot up by 37 and 32 per cent respectively.

“To sustain the growth, we need to penetrate China and Japan markets in a big way and reduced dependency on active pharma ingredients and intermediates imports from China,” he further said. Besides, exporters also recovered reasonably well from the price erosion and cartelisation in the US market, where export growth is back in black recording 13.72 per cent growth in FY19 against a de-growth of 8 per cent in FY18.

According to Bhaskar, generic pharma exports grew nearly 2.8 times faster than the global generic market. “Hence, we expect the exports to touch $22 billion this fiscal. The prices in the US market are now stabilised and even when there was price erosion, our export volumes were growing. That is why the US market has revived,” he said.

Bhaskar said that better price stability in the US and the general increase in volumes are propping up overseas sales.  “If you see the global economy, every country is trying to cut costs in healthcare...No country in the world other than India, which offers quality drugs at affordable prices, which peps up demand,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pharmaceuticals India pharma export
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp