Home Business

Infosys sets up tech and innovation centre in Arizona, to hire 1,000 US workers by 2023

The company, which had in 2017 announced its commitment to hire 10,000 American workers in two years time, said it had surpassed that target.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Infosys

Infosys (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major Infosys has set up a technology and innovation centre in Arizona, US and plans to hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023.

The company, which had in 2017 announced its commitment to hire 10,000 American workers in two years time, said it had surpassed that target.

Arizona Technology and Innovation Centre has a special focus on autonomous technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), full-stack engineering, data science and cybersecurity, Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys' investment in Arizona will amplify top local talent alongside the best global talent to shrink the IT skills gap in the state, it added.

Hiring is currently in progress and the centre will move to its permanent location - a 60,000-square-foot facility in the ASU Novus Innovation Corridor by 2020 - and would accommodate up to 500 employees, the statement said.

"Infosys plans to hire 1,000 American workers in the state by 2023," it added.

The inauguration of Infosys' Arizona Technology and Innovation Centre is an important milestone in the company's efforts to help American enterprises accelerate their digital transformations, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said.

"We are excited to have completed our commitment to hire 10,000 American workers and we look forward to leveraging and empowering this specialised workforce to bridge the technology skills gap in the market and accelerate the digital agenda of our clients," he added.

The centre includes a series of labs, showcasing new prototypes in virtual reality, augmented reality and robotic technologies.

In addition, it is home to a Makers Space that encourages innovation through 3-D printing and other Makers projects.

Infosys has also announced a partnership with InStride that will allow its employees to complete degree programs and continuing education courses through Arizona State University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys Infosys Hiring in US
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp