PMO seeks status report on road projects 

According to media reports, the PMO has already written to the National Highways Authority of India over financial stress of some projects. 

Construction

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sought a report on the financial status and progress of key road projects from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The status report has to be submitted by October 15.

“The PMO has asked for the progress report on the mega highway projects from the ministry. The report will have details of contracts awarded, progress on work and funding status of various projects,” a highly placed source told TNIE.

According to the source, the reason behind this is the cost overrun in projects which have already been gone up substantially, including the flagship Bharatmala Project. “The ministry has cited cost overrun in projects, including Bharatmala and Zojila and Z-Morh tunnel projects.

In many cases the cost has gone up by 25-30 per cent, which is a matter of concern. That is the reason why the PMO has asked for the report,” the official explained. The report will include list of 450 projects of NHAI, which are under various stages of implementation.

