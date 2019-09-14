SEBI expands its list of liquid assets 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday said diamond, base metals and alloys would be included in the list of liquid assets for acceptance by the clearing corporations as collateral to cover various margin and deposit requirements from members. Currently, clearing corporations accept apart from cash and bank guarantees, bullion, steel and agricultural commodities as liquid assets.

“Considering the introduction of compulsory delivery based diamond and base metal derivatives contracts and feedback received from the stakeholders, it has been decided to include diamond, base metals and alloys in the list of permissible liquid assets...,” as specified in its earlier circulars, SEBI said.

The market regulator has prescribed minimum haircut for metals and alloys at 30 per cent and diamond at 40 per cent.