Home Business

‘Liquor sales in India to triple by 2022, but red tape binds the industry’

Moreover, being a state subject, the industry has to deal with multiple authorities to get a large number of clearances to do business.

Published: 15th September 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

liquor

Image used for representational purpose only

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

With change in demographics, improvement in standards of living and higher disposable incomes, the annual consumption of alcoholic beverages in India would reach 16.8 billion litres by the end of 2022 from 5.94 billion litres in 2018, according to the estimates of an independent market research report. The Pahle India Foundation report on Ease of Doing Business, however, points out that the alcoholic-beverages industry in the country faces a myriad of restrictive policies and complex, excessive regulation.

The report said that despite the growing significance of the sector since 1990s, its potential to generate revenues for the states, and the recent importance given to improving Ease of Doing Business in India, the industry is rarely awarded the same importance that other manufacturing sectors get. Budget estimates for the total excise revenue generated by the alcoholic-beverages industry alone in 2019-20 is to the tune of Rs1.4 lakh crore, an increase of 15 per cent from last year’s revised estimates.

ALSO READ | An Onam record: Kerala guzzles Rs 487 crore worth of liquor in 8 days

Moreover, being a state subject, the industry has to deal with multiple authorities to get a large number of clearances to do business. “Different tax regimes, price determination models, regulations and levels of openness have resulted in India having 36 different markets for alcohol, instead a unified one,” said the report, examining business practices of 10 states. 

Not having a uniform tax structure also hampers Ease of Doing Business as the sector continues to be taxed according to the previous tax regime. The study points out that many a time, state governments hike taxes to fund their other initiatives. “State excise departments have two major objectives while formulating their excise policies — to curb production, sale and consumption of illicit liquor; and to maximise their revenues. Frequent and ad hoc hikes in duty make it difficult for manufacturers and distillers to plan business, owing to uncertainty in cost of production. Continuity in policies is key to ease of doing business,” it said.

Price determination by state governments continues to be a major roadblock. In this respect, India is an outlier; all countries impose regulations on this sector, but barring India, no country demands price hikes (and cuts) have to be approved and granted by states, the report notes.A large number of time-consuming license requirements, most of them being done manually and offline, are impacting functioning of the business. For example, a production unit in Maharashtra needs to obtain over 10,900 licences annually from different agencies to do business. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Liquor Liquor sales Alcohol consumption alcohol sale liquor tax
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp