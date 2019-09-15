Home Business

SBI shelves IPO plans for general insurance arm; card JV to hit market in Q4

Investor interest for its cards business is very high, and SBI Card listing will happen in the March quarter, he said.

Published: 15th September 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

SBI

Representational image (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LEH: The largest lender State Bank has dropped its plan to take its general insurance arm public as there is no need for additional capital now, chairman Rajnish Kumar has said.

Investor interest for its cards business is very high, and SBI Card listing will happen in the March quarter, he said.

The bank was earlier looking for an IPO for SBI General Insurance in FY21.

When asked if the IPO for general insurance will happen next fiscal, Kumar replied in the negative, saying there is no need for capital.

SBI General, valued at over Rs 12,000 crore recently, is a joint venture between SBI and Insurance Australia Group with a 26 per cent ownership.

On the additional stake sale in SBI Life, Kumar explained that the bank is required to offload an additional 2 per cent stake as per the Sebi norms, but has time till October 2020 to execute the same.

About the SBI Card IPO, he said the feelers from investors suggest that they are excited to invest in the company.

The IPO will be launched in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal and based on the valuation arrived at, SBI will take a call on the stake sale, he said.

SBI owns 74 per cent in the cards venture, while its foreign partner can also choose to dilute its stake through the IPO (initial public offering), Kumar said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India general insurance arm
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp