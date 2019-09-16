GM, TCS launch partnership for global vehicle engineering

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Automobile manufacturer General Motors and IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Monday entered into a partnership for future global vehicle engineering.

Under the terms of the agreement, TCS will acquire certain assets at the GM Technical Centre-India (GMTC-I), in Bengaluru, and will partner with GM, supporting its global vehicle programmes with engineering design services over the next 5 years.

"Over 1,300 employees of GMTC-I will transfer to TCS, including teams focused on propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, controls development, testing, creative design and special projects," the companies said in a joint statement.