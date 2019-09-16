Home Business

Nearly 50,000 General Motors workers slated to go on strike in USA

United Auto Workers' union wanted the carmaker to reverse its decision to close down its assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan.

Published: 16th September 2019 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

General Motors

General Motors (Photo | AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: Almost 50,000 General Motors workers are slated to strike work across the US after the nation's biggest carmaker failed to reach a pay and conditions deal with their union, reports said on Sunday.

"We are standing up for fair wages, we are standing up for affordable, quality health care. We are standing up for our share of the profits," United Auto Workers' (UAW) GM union Vice President Terry Dittes told reporters in Detroit, the BBC reported.

The UAW's four-year contract with GM ended this weekend, and the two side had been discussing wide-ranging issues, including wages, healthcare, profit sharing, and job security for a new agreement. The union also wanted the carmaker to reverse its decision to close down its assembly plants in Ohio and Michigan.

The sides had set a Saturday night deadline to reach an agreement.

The strike, scheduled to begin Sunday midnight (local time) is the first in GM since 2007.

GM, which claims that it offers the best wages and benefits in the industry, is yet to comment on the strike, but had said that it was carry on negotiations, though there was no clarity if any more talks were planned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Motors US United Auto Workers
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp