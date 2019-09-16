No relief for homebuyers, despite govt’s fund package 

By Express News Service

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent announcements for the real estate funding package is not as good as it was expected with industry experts saying the benefits proposed will not pass on to all homebuyers of various stalled projects across the country.

The measures announced fell short of industry expectations with many contending that more concrete steps could have been announced.

“When we met the finance minister last month, we proposed several measures to help boost demand in the real estate sector and improve liquidity situation. Unfortunately our demands have not been met,” said Jaxay Shah, chairman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India. The government on Saturday announced several majors to boost the housing sector including special window of `20,000 crore for completion of stuck projects with a rider for projects which are 60 per cent complete and which are not in a bankruptcy process or classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) leaving thousands of homebuyers on the mercy of NCLT and courts.

“The FM announced two riders for the stress fund, and the industry holds its breath on both,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, president, NAREDCO, adding the announcement will not solve the problem of delayed and stalled projects as most of them are under NCLT and NPA, and will not get the benefit of stress fund. This clearly indicates that people, who booked flats from Amrapali, Jaypee, Unitech, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd, Three C Projects, Today Homes and Raheja Developers, will not get benefits from the fund. At least 100,000 buyers are stuck in these projects in the national capital region (NCR) alone. These developers with others have ongoing cases against them, making them ineligible for the last-mile funding.

These homebuyers, some of them who were waiting for their houses for almost 7-9 years, are left on the mercy of developers bankers and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). “This is really bizarre. Look at the Jaypee case, the date of IBC is already exceeded deadline and still there is no clarity on when we are getting our flats. We had high hopes from the government,” said Sandeep Singh, who booked a flat from Jaypee.

In the Budget 2019-20, the government had allowed an additional deduction of up to `1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans borrowed up to March 31, 2020.