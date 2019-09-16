Home Business

No relief for homebuyers, despite govt’s fund package 

The measures announced fell short of industry expectations with many contending that more concrete steps could have been taken to boost the realty sector

Published: 16th September 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent announcements for the real estate funding package is not as good as it was expected with industry experts saying the benefits proposed will not pass on to all homebuyers of various stalled projects across the country.
The measures announced fell short of industry expectations with many contending that more concrete steps could have been announced. 

“When we met the finance minister last month, we proposed several measures to help boost demand in the real estate sector and improve liquidity situation. Unfortunately our demands have not been met,” said Jaxay Shah, chairman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India. The government on Saturday announced several majors to boost the housing sector including special window of `20,000 crore for completion of stuck projects with a rider for projects which are 60 per cent complete and which are not in a bankruptcy process or classified as non-performing assets (NPAs) leaving thousands of homebuyers on the mercy of NCLT and courts. 

“The FM announced two riders for the stress fund, and the industry holds its breath on both,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, president, NAREDCO, adding the announcement will not solve the problem of delayed and stalled projects as most of them are under NCLT and NPA, and will not get the benefit of stress fund. This clearly indicates that people, who booked flats from Amrapali, Jaypee, Unitech, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd, Three C Projects, Today Homes and Raheja Developers, will not get benefits from the fund. At least 100,000 buyers are stuck in these projects in the national capital region (NCR) alone. These developers with others have ongoing cases against them, making them ineligible for the last-mile funding. 

These homebuyers, some of them who were waiting for their houses for almost 7-9 years, are left on the mercy of developers bankers and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). “This is really bizarre. Look at the Jaypee case, the date of IBC is already exceeded deadline and still there is no clarity on when we are getting our flats. We had high hopes from the government,” said Sandeep Singh, who booked a flat from Jaypee. 

In the Budget 2019-20, the government had allowed an additional deduction of up to `1.5 lakh for interest paid on loans borrowed up to March 31, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp