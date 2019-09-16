Skills refinement, biz digitisation become vital trends in job market

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

When it comes to job markets globally, there is no such thing as slowdown, however, refinement of skills and digitisation of businesses have become the most important trends in the job market, according to an online survey conducted by Infosys.

More than 1,000 chief experience officers and senior-level respondents from companies with revenue over $1 billion participated in the survey conducted in July 2019.

Digitisation of businesses is the single most crucial factor driving them, however, better understanding of customers and markets (46 per cent of respondents), customer experience (45 per cent), increasing productivity (40 per cent), and employee experience (35 per cent) were seen as other parameters that is driving talent towards enterprises.

Skills for quick hiring: The companies globally are on a lookout for people with skills such as analytics (67 per cent of digital initiatives), user experience (67 per cent), automation (61 per cent), IT architecture (59 per cent) and artificial intelligence (58 per cent). Not just technical skills, there is a huge demand for soft skills for even the digital businesses for better customer/client experiences.

Teamwork (74 per cent of digital initiatives), leadership (70 per cent), and communication (68 per cent) skills scored high on the soft skill set list. “The companies still find it tough to find talents such as analytics, communication, and adaptability. However, the skills that firms need the most vary by industry and the types of digital initiatives they are pursuing,” the survey further said.

Reasons that stop companies from hiring: According to the survey, there are two barriers that make the recruitment process difficult for both employers as well as job aspirants. Lack of budget, organisational issues, lack of management support comprise one barrier whereas the inability of companies to help the already hired employees learn and upgrade their skills is the other reason.

“There is not just a talent war – it is a famine. To succeed, companies must hire, develop, and retain talent better than their competitions,” said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys.

As enterprises progress in their digital journeys, the winners will be those who utilise multiple hiring sources and re-skill workers in a culture of lifelong learning – invest in their people, who are the ultimate differentiator in a commoditized world, he further said.

“This is further validation of Infosys’ commitment to continuous learning and re-skilling that has been a bedrock of our success for over three decades,” said Rao.