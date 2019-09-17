Home Business

Apollo Hospitals to hive off pharmacy business 

The pharmacy business will be transferred to a separate entity called Apollo Pharmacies Ltd, targets to achieve Rs 10,000 crore revenue and 30 per cent return on capital in the next five years. 

Published: 17th September 2019 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Apollo hospitals

Apollo hospitals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd said on Monday that it would hive off its pharmacy business and has convened shareholders meeting on October 21, in Chennai based on the orders from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The pharmacy business will be transferred to a separate entity called Apollo Pharmacies Ltd, targets to achieve Rs 10,000 crore revenue and 30 per cent return on capital in the next five years. 

Apollo Hospitals, which will be the exclusive supplier for Apollo Pharmacy under a long-term supply agreement, will also enter into a brand licensing agreement to licence the Apollo Pharmacy brand to the front-end stores and online pharmacy operations. 

The latter will pay a lump sum of Rs 528 crore in cash to the former once the scheme comes into effect. 
The proceeds will help the corporate hospital chain to deploy funds for growth and enhancement of other existing businesses and have dedicated management focus on each businesses among others. 

It will also help Apollo Pharmacy to acquire ready-to-use assets, including business undertakings and reducing the time to market, enhancing private label business from the current more than six per cent to over 12 per cent in next five years and enable foray into digital or online pharmacy, the company said. 

Currently, Apollo Hospitals holds 100 per cent equity share capital of Apollo Medicals Pvt Ltd, which in turn holds all equity shares of the pharmacy unit. Once the scheme of arrangement is implemented, Apollo Hospitals’ shareholding in Apollo Medicals will be diluted to 25.5 per cent of the share capital, while the rest of the stake will be with other investors such as Jhelum Investment Fund, Hemandra Kothari, Enam Securities. 

These investors will, in turn, hold 100 per cent equity share capital of Apollo Pharmacy. The proposed re-organisation would not have a material impact on the financials of Apollo Hospitals as the back end business related to the standalone pharmacies, which represents about 85 per cent of the business economics will continue to be held by Apollo Hospitals. 

Apollo Pharmacy today has growth from 170 outlets in FY05 to 3,428 outlets as on March 2019 spread across 400 cities and towns in 20 states and four union territories. 
It currently serves about three lakh customers daily and employs more than 21,000.

According to Apollo, organised pharmacy retail accounts for less than 5 per cent of India’s $15 billion domestic pharmaceutical market, which is estimated to grow 10-12 per cent CAGR in the next decade.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apollo hospital business Apollo hospital strategy Apollo pharmacy Apollo Pharmacies Ltd
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp