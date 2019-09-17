DRA Homes' gets applause from the public for its pond restoration effort

By Online Desk

Chennai based real estate developer, DRA Homes has joined hands with CREDAI and Environmentalist Foundation of India, an NGO which focuses on real time restoration efforts and adopted a pond called 'Mandapam Kuttai' in Velachery.

The pond underwent a restoration effort from Mid-July through August of 2019 and is now ready for the upcoming North East monsoons.

The transformation of the pond just in time for the monsoon rains has pumped in optimism in the local community.

Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director of DRA Homes says "As part of our effort to uplift the communities in and around our projects, we have adopted this pond which is located opposite to our project, Tuxedo in Velachery and we will be putting more efforts to sustain this restoration activity in the future'. DRA's team headed by Ranjeeth Rathod and his core team visited the pond recently for inspection