Home Business

Emerging economies like India more vulnerable to big oil price moves: Report

In economic parlance, stagflation means a situation in a country's economy when inflation is persistently high, demand is stagnant and unemployment rates are high.

Published: 17th September 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Satellite image provided by NASA Worldview shows fires following Yemen's Houthi rebels claiming a drone attack on two major oil installations in eastern Saudi Arabia.

Satellite image provided by NASA Worldview shows fires following Yemen's Houthi rebels claiming a drone attack on two major oil installations in eastern Saudi Arabia. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Given weak consumer demand, higher oil prices can result in stagflation in an emerging economy like India, which imports more than 70 per cent of its oil needs, says a report.

In economic parlance, stagflation means a situation in a country's economy when inflation is persistently high, demand is stagnant and unemployment rates are high.

According to the Japanese financial services major, when the rise in oil prices is driven more by supply-side factors "as is the case currently" it tends to be more damaging to large net oil importers.

This is because, "in the absence of a strong pick up in exports, higher import cost of oil could sharply worsen current account positions, compress profit margins and, to the extent that firms pass on higher production costs, raise consumer price index (CPI) inflation," it said.

Crude oil benchmark, Brent futures, surged by almost 20 per cent to USD 71.95 per barrel (intra-day) on Monday after twin drone attacks on Saturday wiped out more than half of Saudi Arabia's crude supply.

READ| Oil holds most huge gains after Saudi attack, Federal Reserve moves into view

t was also the biggest gain in Brent in dollar terms since futures started trading in 1988. The drone attacks on Saturday targeted Abqaiq, the site of the largest oil processing plant run by the Saudi state oil company, Aramco, and the Khurais oilfield.

As per the report, for a country like India, higher oil prices are equivalent to a negative terms-of-trade shock that weakens growth, pushes up inflation and deteriorates the twin deficits, the report said.

"Given weak demand, higher oil prices, even if temporary, can result in a stagflationary outcome," Nomura said.

According to Nomura estimates, every USD10/bbl rise in oil price would reduce gross domestic product (GDP) growth by around 0.2 percentage point, widen the current account deficit by 0.4 per cent of GDP, widen the fiscal deficit by 0.1 per cent of GDP and add around 30 basis points (bp) to headline CPI inflation, Nomura said in its research note.

It further noted that if higher oil prices result in rupee depreciation (against the US dollar), then we estimate that, for every 5 per cent rupee depreciates against the dollar, headline inflation would increase by 20 bp.

"Given this is a temporary supply-side shock, we expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to look through higher oil prices, especially since CPI inflation will be at its 4 per cent target and as the negative output gap would persist," Nomura said.

The global brokerage firm expects a cumulative 40 bp of rate cuts in Q4 2019.

Although sustained high oil prices would increase the likelihood of a 25 bp rate cut in October (followed by 15 bp in December), rather than a more aggressive (over 25 bp) cut in October.

The central bank, which has already reduced the key policy rate four times in the current calendar year, is scheduled to announce its next bi-monthly monetary policy on October 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Oil Oil crisis Oil price hike
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp