Medikabazaar offers to hire around 200 recently laid-off Zomato employees

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Medikabazaar, online B2B platform for medical supplies, on Tuesday said it is looking at hiring around 200 of the recently laid-off Zomato customer support employees who have telecalling and telesales experience for its inside sales and customer care functions.

For the hiring process, the company will carry out psychometric tests for each candidate along with role-specific interviews, Medikabazaar said in a statement.

Zomato had laid off 541 employees across its customer, merchant and delivery partner support teams earlier this month.

"Medikabazaar wants to ramp up its team by an additional 500 staff in various positions. We can immediately look at hiring 200 former staff from Zomato in relevant positions of customer care, inside sales and operations," Medikabazaar Executive Vice-President Akash Rajpal said.

Other positions that the company is looking to ramp up is in technology, he added.

Medikabazaar HR Head Anil Mohanty said, "Any giant leap towards progress will inevitably lead some people to fall through the cracks. We at Medikazaar want to ensure that these people get back on their feet, and are happy to offer the open positions at our company to deserving candidates".

This is an exciting opportunity for driven individuals to be part of the company's journey towards facilitating a democratised and cost-optimised standard of healthcare pan-India, he added.