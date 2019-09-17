Home Business

Rupee, stocks decline amid oil price surge

The attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facility, which has taken nearly 5 per cent of global production offline, can have serious repercussions for a world already battling trade wars and a slowing economy.

Published: 17th September 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Satellite image provided by NASA Worldview shows fires following Yemen's Houthi rebels claiming a drone attack on two major oil installations in eastern Saudi Arabia.

Satellite image provided by NASA Worldview shows fires following Yemen's Houthi rebels claiming a drone attack on two major oil installations in eastern Saudi Arabia. (Photo | AP)

By M C Vaijayanthi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The biggest spike in global crude oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War sent global equities and currencies crashing on Monday. The development is a double whammy for India due to the country’s high dependence on imported crude.

The attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facility, which has taken nearly 5 per cent of global production offline, can have serious repercussions for a world already battling trade wars and a slowing economy. 

Benchmark index BSE Sensex, after falling by 356 points, bounced back to close at 37,123.31 points, down 261.68 points. Nifty was down by a similar percentage. The Indian Rupee opened weaker at 71.54 to the US dollar, falling further to 71.69 before closing at 71.60, down 68 paise over the previous close. 

“High reliance on imported crude to meet 83 per cent of its domestic oil demand leaves India vulnerable to movements in global oil prices,” DBS Group Research said. It estimates every 10 per cent rise in crude prices widens India’s current account deficit by 0.4 to 0.5 per cent of GDP.

Public sector oil refining and marketing companies and aviation stocks lost the most as an immediate reaction to rising crude prices. Analysts also worried about a comeback of subsidy burden on upstream companies ONGC and Oil India, which would otherwise benefit from higher crude prices. Oil India and ONGC closed with flat to marginal gains.

Among the refiners, BPCL fell the most, down 7 per cent at Rs 380. HPCL closed down 5.7 per cent at Rs 255.55 and while IOC fell the least, shedding just a percentage point. “The refining environment could turn challenging if product prices do not track crude price changes,” said Jefferies. 

“Going forward, investors would keep a close watch on geo-political developments..,” said Ajit Mishra VP, Research, Religare Broking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stocks down Global oil prices Saudi oil crash Saudi oil drone attack
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp