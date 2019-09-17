Wipro inks deal with German company to promote digitization across manufacturing companies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro Limited on Monday announced its strategic partnership with Germany-based Industrie 4.0 Maturity Center GmbH (I4.0MC) to help the manufacturing companies in the digital transformation.

“This partnership will promote collaboration between academia and industry thought leaders across manufacturing industries such as automotive, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and life sciences. Wipro’s experienced team of consultants, aligned to the core manufacturing industries, will support their clients through their end-to-end I4.0MC-led transformation journey," Bengaluru based IT major said.

The agreement will help companies prioritize, align and control digitization activities across the entire organization.

“This partnership will help us enable the end-to-end transformation for manufacturers led by Industry 4.0 programs. Subsequently, we can roll out and implement vertical industry solutions and platforms that harness the power of machine learning and advanced analytics, unlocking new business models and revenue streams,” said Harmeet Chauhan, senior vice president and global head, industrial and engineering services, Wipro Limited.

I4.0MC is based out of Aachen, Germany and is an integral part of the world-renowned RWTH Aachen Campus. It is headed by functional and technical experts of the manufacturing domain and industrial processes.