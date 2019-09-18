Home Business

Hero Electronix forays into consumer technology with smart home device, Qubo

Hero Group company's Hero Electronix plans to launch products such as smart video doorbell and smart plug soon.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:11 AM

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Four-year-old Hero Group company, Hero Electronix, on Tuesday, announced its entry in the consumer technology market with the launch of Qubo, a range of Artificial Intelligence-connected smart devices.

The company has invested Rs 350 crore so far in the new brand and has committed to invest Rs 150-200 crore over the next two years.

Hero Electronix also unveiled the Qubo smart indoor camera priced at Rs 13,490, which features Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, a full HD camera and 2.8-inch LCD screen for controls.

It also offers encrypted video streaming and storage. The smart sensors, namely Qubo Smart Gas Sensor, Smart Smoke Sensor and the Smart Door & Window Sensor are priced at Rs 3,000.

The company plans to launch products such as smart video doorbell and smart plug soon. Also in the line up are more than 10 smart products across home automation, automotive and entertainment domains.

“Our vision with Qubo is to create a leading consumer technology brand and reach a million homes in next 3-5 years. We are excited to launch our first independent brand for smart devices in the consumer segment,” Hero Electronix founder-director Ujjwal Munjal said.

“We feel that there is no brand today offering reliable smart connected products. There are lots of brands coming from China, lots of them coming from other parts of the world, but none of them are very reliable.

None of them have customer care support. We believe there is a tremendous customer base here,” he added.

TAGS
Hero Electronix Qubo Qubo smart indoor camera Ujjwal Munjal Hero Group company
