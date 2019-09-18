Home Business

Hero, Yamaha unveil e-cycle Lectro EHX20 with top speed of 25 kmph

Lectro EHX20’s most appealing part — its motor has been imported from Yamaha’s electric drive unit, while the e-cycle has been manufactured at Hero Cycles’ Ghaziabad unit.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

The electronic top speed of Lectro EHX20 is 25 kmph, while it can touch a speed of 35 kmph if paddled manually.

The electronic top speed of Lectro EHX20 is 25 kmph, while it can touch a speed of 35 kmph if paddled manually.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hero Cycles in partnership with Yamaha Motor Company (YMC) has launched Lectro EHX20, India’s first centre motor e-cycle. Priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, the product is aimed at the small yet growing community of adventure lovers and mountain cyclists.  

Lectro EHX20’s most appealing part — its motor has been imported from Yamaha’s electric drive unit, while the e-cycle has been manufactured at Hero Cycles’ Ghaziabad unit with the remaining components sourced locally.

Hero Cycles said that it has plans to add more models in Lectro e-cycle powered by Yamaha and will adopt a multi-channel retail strategy to reach customers through its own sales network, multi-brand stores and the online sales channels.

“It is the first branded e-cycle which is driven by a center motor and resultantly delivers a high-performance experience suitable for extreme adventure sports. With promising days ahead for the e-cycle market, we hope to deliver more such path-breaking products for different sections of the Indian audience in future,” said Pankaj M Munjal, chairman and MD, Hero Motors.

This company claims that it can run up to 60-70 km on a charge time of 3.5 hours. This positioning and technology improves the performance of the cycle immensely and makes it suitable for adventure sports and steep incline riding.  

It is also powered by a triple sensor technology of torque, speed and crank, the e-cycle gives a sharp pedalling response or assist and improved power support at a higher cadence. Moreover, the new e-cycle does not require a driving license. The electronic top speed of Lectro EHX20 is 25 kmph, while it can touch a speed of 35 kmph if paddled manually.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj M Munjal Lectro EHX20 Hero Cycle Hero eCycle
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp