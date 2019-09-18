Hero, Yamaha unveil e-cycle Lectro EHX20 with top speed of 25 kmph

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hero Cycles in partnership with Yamaha Motor Company (YMC) has launched Lectro EHX20, India’s first centre motor e-cycle. Priced at Rs 1.30 lakh, the product is aimed at the small yet growing community of adventure lovers and mountain cyclists.

Lectro EHX20’s most appealing part — its motor has been imported from Yamaha’s electric drive unit, while the e-cycle has been manufactured at Hero Cycles’ Ghaziabad unit with the remaining components sourced locally.

Hero Cycles said that it has plans to add more models in Lectro e-cycle powered by Yamaha and will adopt a multi-channel retail strategy to reach customers through its own sales network, multi-brand stores and the online sales channels.

“It is the first branded e-cycle which is driven by a center motor and resultantly delivers a high-performance experience suitable for extreme adventure sports. With promising days ahead for the e-cycle market, we hope to deliver more such path-breaking products for different sections of the Indian audience in future,” said Pankaj M Munjal, chairman and MD, Hero Motors.

This company claims that it can run up to 60-70 km on a charge time of 3.5 hours. This positioning and technology improves the performance of the cycle immensely and makes it suitable for adventure sports and steep incline riding.

It is also powered by a triple sensor technology of torque, speed and crank, the e-cycle gives a sharp pedalling response or assist and improved power support at a higher cadence. Moreover, the new e-cycle does not require a driving license. The electronic top speed of Lectro EHX20 is 25 kmph, while it can touch a speed of 35 kmph if paddled manually.