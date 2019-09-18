Home Business

‘One-third of consumers cut spending, but festive mood to loosen wallets’

The social media tracker’s Mood of the Consumer Survey, with 22,000 respondents, shows that many have changed their discretionary spending habits during August and September.

Published: 18th September 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

shopping, spending

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

With India in the grip of a broad-spectrum economic slowdown, nearly one in every two consumers have either cut down on or completely stopped discretionary spending, indicates a survey from LocalCircles.

The social media tracker’s Mood of the Consumer Survey, with 22,000 respondents, shows that many have changed their discretionary spending habits during August and September.

According to the LocalCircles report, 46 per cent in total have reduced spending, with 32 per cent of respondents saying they are spending less and 14 per cent saying they are not spending at all. 41 per cent, meanwhile, said their spending has been same as before while only 11 per cent say they are spending more.

Asset allocation in terms of majority of savings is still predominantly in safe bank deposits, with 44 per cent of consumers saying fixed deposits and 35 per cent saying equities or mutual funds. 13 per cent, however, said they kept the majority of savings in savings accounts and 7 per cent said real estate. No one said gold and jewellery.

However, while consumer spending has taken a hit, the survey also indicates that the upcoming festive season, especially Diwali, will brighten prospects. Asked how much their households plan to spend in the next 60 days towards the festive season, 43 per cent said they would spend up to Rs 10,000 on just festive basics and 31 per cent said they plan to spend between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000. Another four per cent said they plan to spend over Rs 50,000 and the rest of the 17 per cent said they will not be spending anything.

“These numbers seem to be the silver lining suggesting that many consumers may be back in the market in the month of October,” the survey observed.

Among those planning to spend more than Rs 50,000, 29 per cent said they would be spending it on home renovation, 12 per cent on automobiles, 6 per cent on jewellery, 18 per cent on white goods such as TVs, fridges and washing machines, 12 per cent on gadgets and a 3 per cent on property. People are also more likely to use e-commerce sites and retail stores both to buy their festive purchases.

However, the consumer outlook does not seem as promising on economic prospects going forward.

Asked about their expectations for their financial situation in the next six months, 31 per cent said it will get better, 31 per cent said it will stay the same, 31 per cent said it will worsen and 7 per cent were unsure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Consumer behaviour during economic slowdown India economic slowdown India shopping behaviour India discretionary spending
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp