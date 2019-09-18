Home Business

Term deposit growth sinks to 4.7 per cent in FY18, says RBI

Worryingly, with banks reducing rates, FY19 and FY20 deposit growth will likely see fresh lows, according to experts.

Published: 18th September 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding high real interest rates in fiscal year 2018, term deposits of banks continued to slump registering a dismal growth of 4.7 per cent last year. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Handbook of Statistics on the Indian Economy 2018-19 released on Sunday, four out of the seven tenors saw a de-growth in deposits, which affected the overall term deposits growth in FY18 to Rs 65.9 lakh crore, marginally up from FY17 Rs 62.9 lakh crore.

The low single-digit growth of term deposits is a recent phenomenon witnessed during the past three years and despite attractive interest rates, deposit mobilization of banks has been far from the potential.

Prior to FY16, term deposits registered healthy double-digit growth of as high as 15 to 17 per cent.

“Typically, depositors choose based on interest rates, which explains the high traction in one-two year tenors,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, SBI told TNIE. The average interest rate on deposits for one to five years and above ranged between 6.25 and 6.75 per cent all through FY18.

Worryingly, with banks reducing rates, FY19 and FY20 deposit growth will likely see fresh lows, according to experts.

Of all the tenors, one-two years and deposits of five years and above, comprise a lion’s share of overall term deposits and continued to grow at 16 and six per cent respectively in FY18.

However, short-term deposits of six-12 months, which account for 12 per cent of total term deposits, plunged four per cent, while even shorter tenors comprising 11 per cent fell an average 10 per cent in FY18.

Overall, term and demand deposits registered a growth of 10 per cent in FY19 at Rs 125 lakh crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Term deposits Interest rates term deposits Term deposits growth
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp