Home Business

What slowdown? Flipkart, Amazon ready for great 200-million customer chase

Despite markets slowing down over the past years, the e-commerce sector has posted progressive yearly growth, which stood at Rs 15,000 crore last year, registering a 64 per cent increase from 2017.

Published: 18th September 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

As the countdown to the big sale days begins, the e-tailers have begun their marketing exercises to reach out to customers.

As the countdown to the big sale days begins, the e-tailers have begun their marketing exercises to reach out to customers.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

The economic slowdown has little to no bearing on sales for e-tailers Amazon and Flipkart during the upcoming festival season. Both the e-commerce companies have already announced their grand festival sales starting from September 28 to October 4. From exclusive brand launches to expanding their delivery services beyond metros and tier-1 and 2 cities, the e-commerce giants are all geared up to target nearly 200 million customers ahead of the festival season in India.

Despite markets slowing down over the past consecutive years, the e-commerce sector has posted progressive yearly growth, which stood at Rs 15,000 crore last year, registering 64 per cent increase from 2017, according to market research firm Redseer Consulting.

According to Rajneesh Kumar, senior VP and chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart, the domestic e-commerce sector has the potential to fire up the current low growth/low demand situation, given the consumption it fuels. “When it comes to e-commerce, we at Flipkart don’t see sellers and consumers holding back at all. In fact, sellers and brands are looking to e-commerce to drive consumption sentiment, leveraging its continued growth,” Kumar said.

The e-tailers also try to quash reports of slowed demand and decreased buying patterns, claiming that the jump in sales during the festival season would serve as an impetus for consumption.

Also Read - Even Rs 5 biscuit packs aren't selling: Inside India's worrying economic slowdown

Kumar said that the effort has been to not only bring customers to the online marketplace but also to support the lakhs of sellers who look forward to the festival season as an opportunity and a landmark moment in their financial year.“We empower our sellers with business insights that allow them to decide the best value for their own products, so they can deliver benefits and savings to consumers and scale their businesses at the same time,” he added.

Analysts say that the economic downturn effect would not be felt at least in the online space during the upcoming festival season. Shailesh Shah, co-founder and senior partner, STRTA Consulting Services, said the current downturn impact wouldn’t be massive.

“There is a huge pile-up of inventories that would result in prices crashing in both online and offline markets. When the 2008 downturn impacted the world in multiple ways, India sailed past the crisis, thanks in part to domestic consumption. I believe the same will hold for the most part (this time around). However, prices do need to come down if those large inventories need liquidation,” he said.

As the countdown to the big sale days begins, the e-tailers have begun their marketing exercises to reach out to customers.

Amazon on Monday flagged off its 13-city tour called Festive Yatra from Delhi — a house on wheels roadshow showcasing 600 products from small and medium businesses from all over India.

Flipkart, on the other hand, announced an expansion of its supply chain network, especially for large appliances, to nearly all serviceable pin codes, expanding its delivery capacity 14 times as compared to last year.

“Every year, we are entrusted by our millions of customers and lakhs of sellers from across India with delivering a blockbuster Great Indian Festival Sale to them. We are humbled that 5,00,000 diverse businesses that include brands, small-and-medium-sized businesses, artisans, weavers and tech start-ups from across India have chosen Amazon.in as their marketplace of choice to celebrate this festive season. We are providing customers with irresistible deals on millions of ‘best of India’ products across categories,” said Gopal Pillai, vice-president (seller services), Amazon India.

A fillip to ailing economy
Despite markets slowing down over the past consecutive years, the e-commerce sector has posted progressive yearly growth, which stood at Rs 15,000 crore last year, registering 64 per cent increase from 2017, according to market research firm Redseer Consulting.

Also Read - Dr Manmohan Singh's five steps to economic salvation: Should India take them?

The e-commerce sector has the potential to fire up the current low growth/low demand situation, says Flipkart.

Drumbeats get quicker as the countdown begins
As the countdown to the big sale days begins, the e-tailers have begun their marketing exercises to reach out to customers. While Amazon on Monday flagged off its 13-city tour Festive Yatra from Delhi — a house on wheels roadshow showcasing 600 products from small and medium businesses — Flipkart announced an expansion of its supply chain network, especially for large appliances, to nearly all serviceable pin codes, expanding its delivery capacity 14 times compared to last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amazon Flipkart Big Billion Days Amazon Great Indian Sale Flipkart Big Billion Days
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp