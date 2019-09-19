Drugmaker Glenmark’s outlook revised to negative

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Wednesday revised Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ outlook to negative, citing weaker-than-expected operating performance and refinancing risk for notes that mature in 2021. The generic drug maker’s rating has been affirmed at ‘BB-’.

“Glenmark’s weaker-than-expected operating performance and elevated capital spending will result in low financial headroom over next 12 months,” S&P said, adding, the firm’s free operating cash flow generation will be insignificant despite lower capital spending guidance by its management and our modest growth assumptions.

“The company’s revenue growth in fiscal 2019 was in line with our expectation of 8-10 per cent, but its EBITDA margins slipped to 16.7 per cent, compared with our estimates of 18-20 per cent.

This resulted in a ratio of funds from operations to debt of 19.9 per cent, just below our downgrade trigger of 20 per cent,” it said.

According to S&P, Glenmark’s revenue growth of 7.3 per cent was slightly below its estimate of 8-10 per cent.