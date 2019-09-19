Home Business

Massive crackdown required on grey market of open cell TV panels: Industry body

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said that import of duty-free television sets from ASEAN countries especially Vietnam needs a review so that India also can gain from the free trade agreement.

Published: 19th September 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

LED TV, open cell, TV

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lauding the government's decision to roll back five per cent import duty on open cell TV panels that are used to make television sets, industry body ICEA on Wednesday said now a massive crackdown is required on the component's grey market in the country.

"The rampant smuggling and misdeclaration of open-cell as tempered glass to undervalue imports was coming in the way of organized manufacturing. There is no incentive now to misdeclare open cell which is now at zero duty for manufacture of TVs (sic)," Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement.

India's largest TV manufacturer Samsung had exited India in October 2018 after imposition of 5 per cent duty on open cell TV panels.

"Even after rollback of import duty, a massive crackdown on open cells grey market is required. They under-invoice open cells and also avoid GST," Mohindroo said.

The government has also waived customs duty on import of printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and cell (glass board/substrate) which are used to manufacture open cell TV panels.

"With the BoM (Bill of Material) share of open cells approximately in the range of 60-70 per cent of the total cost of finished LED/LCD TVs, it was hardly competitive for domestic manufacturers to continue assembling/manufacturing activity.

In fact, significant manufacturing capacities have been lost in recent past leading to loss of jobs and value creation," Mohindroo said.

He also urged the government to cut GST to 18 per cent from 28 per cent for the entire TV industry as the high rate was leading to rampant evasion of duty by non-declaration as well as misdeclaration of value.

Mohindroo added that import of duty-free television sets from ASEAN countries especially Vietnam needs a review so that India too gains from the free trade agreement.

